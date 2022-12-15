Long-duration snowfall continues tonight

Tonight: Snow continues. Travel will be slick and icy. 3-7″ of snow possible tonight with elevation being important. Some wintry mix is still possible. Winds pick up and could gust to 25-30mph at times for a few hours. Low: 30-34

Friday: Snow likely. Elevation will play a role in accumulations. An additional 2-6″ possible with up to 8″ in the Catskills. High: 32-35

Friday Night: Snow showers taper. Low: 24-29

Forecast Discussion:

A long-duration snowstorm is underway and continues tonight through Friday. Snow will be steady to heavy at times and roads will be slippery, wet or icy depending on how they’ve been tended to. Lows stay nearly steady in the low 30s. There is still a chance that some wintry mix could redevelop depending on the track of the coastal low. Accumulation overnight will be in the 3-7″ range. Elevations will be hugely important; with lowest accumulations in the valleys.

The storm continues Friday with another 2-6″ of snow possible for most of the area; up to 8″ could fall in the Catskills. Highs will be in the low 30s.

The weekend looks seasonable with highs in the 30s.

Some snow showers are possible Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 20s to near 30. Late next week shows signs of turning colder.

