New York State Department of Transportation snow safety tips

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The New York State Department of Transportation wants to remind residents to make sure they stay safe on the roads during Thursday and Friday’s winter storm.

Public Information Specialist New York State Department of Transportation Region 9 Scott Cook said with the weather conditions for the next two days, its best if residents stay indoors.

He said if you have to travel make sure to drive at a slow pace to avoid possible accidents due to snow and ice on the roads. He said for those traveling make sure to have water, and safety kits along with other items with them in case of an emergency.

“Grab a couple of blankets, and a heavy coat, some munchies like a protein bar or two and make sure your cellphone is charged or have a charger” said Scott Cook.

He said it’s important for all residents to begin planning in case of snowstorm emergencies and to remember their safety comes first.

