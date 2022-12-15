New York State Department of Transportation snow safety tips

(WDBJ7)
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The New York State Department of Transportation wants to remind residents to make sure they stay safe on the roads during Thursday and Friday’s winter storm.

Public Information Specialist New York State Department of Transportation Region 9 Scott Cook said with the weather conditions for the next two days, its best if residents stay indoors.

He said if you have to travel make sure to drive at a slow pace to avoid possible accidents due to snow and ice on the roads. He said for those traveling make sure to have water, and safety kits along with other items with them in case of an emergency.

“Grab a couple of blankets, and a heavy coat, some munchies like a protein bar or two and make sure your cellphone is charged or have a charger” said Scott Cook.

He said it’s important for all residents to begin planning in case of snowstorm emergencies and to remember their safety comes first.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved

Most Read

Weapons charges issued, 2 arrested after social media post spurs frenzy of school, business lockouts
Cortland County Sheriff says there was ‘no threat’ to schools Wednesday
Developing: Lockouts lifted after deputies arrest suspect
Man charged in saucepan assault
2 former drug dealers to face prison time

Latest News

BC District Attorney Michael A. Korchak announces he is running for second term
NYSEG ‘not surprised’ customers are not happy with company
NYSEG ‘not surprised’ customers are not happy with company
NYSEG ‘not surprised’ customers are not happy with company
Cortland County Sheriff says there was ‘no threat’ to schools Wednesday