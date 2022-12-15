Tri-Cities Opera looking for volunteers for final production of the year

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Tri-Cities Opera of Binghamton is looking for more volunteers during the busy holiday season for the last production of the year, Amahl and the Night Visitors on Dec. 18.

There are a few spots open for the op shop, concessions and parking from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. Volunteers are also invited to stay and watch the show.

The performance will be held at the Tri-Cities Opera Center at 315 Clinton St. at 3 p.m. and will run approximately one hour with no intermission.

Tri-Cities Opera General Director John Rozzoni said with all of the art collaborations involved, every opera is its own little miracle.

“I think there’s a certain serenity, calmness and peace to the way this story is told and I think it will be a little escape for everybody,” said Rozzoni. “There’s some comedy to it, it’s certainly heartwarming and it’s just a feel-good family opera just in time for Christmas.”

Rozzoni said there is a different physical sensation when electronic sounds come through a speaker versus the vibrations coming through a human voice and washing over you. He said there’s something special about experiencing the opera for yourself.

After Sunday, the Tri-Cities Opera will be gearing up for the next production of The Marriage of Figaro on April 23, 2023. Rozzoni said it’s his favorite show and tickets would make a great holiday present.

