Crews respond to 2-Alarm Fire in Johnson City

2-Alarm Fire in Johnson City(WBNG)
By Scott Sasina
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Johnson City (WBNG) -- Emergency crews were on the scene of a second-alarm fire on North Arch Street in Johnson City Wednesday night.

According to Broome County Dispatch, it happened around 5:50 pm at 74 North Arch Street in the village. A second alarm was called for at 6:03 pm.

Several fire crews were still there when WBNG left the scene at around 7:15.

There are no reports of injuries at this time, but it is still a developing story. We’ll be sure to bring you more information as it comes into our newsroom.

