Hochul signs Cruelty Free Cosmetics Act into law

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ALBANY, NY (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation that will end the sale of cosmetics tested on animals in New York State.

The new legislation, named the New York Cruelty Free Cosmetics Act will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. This will make New York the 10th state to prohibit the sale of cosmetics tested on animals. California, Nevada, Illinois, Hawaii, Maryland, Maine, New Jersey, Virginia and Louisiana have also banned the sale of cosmetics that were animal tested.

Manufacturers of these products will need to test on other methods.

The legislation is the second bill signed by Governor Hochul this week that addresses the treatment of animals. On Thursday, Hochul signed a bill that terminates the puppy-mill-to-pet-store pipeline. Effectively ban the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits at pet stories.

However, that legislation does not take effect until 2024.

