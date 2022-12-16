How the Broome County Council of Churches is helping inmates in the Broome County jail

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- On Thursday, Dec. 15 the Broome County Council of Churches and their jail ministry program held a gift-wrapping event which they say will be putting smiles on children’s faces on Christmas day.

Director for Joan Ministries Program for Broome County Council of Churches Rev. Dr. Chris Mogenson said a number of volunteers in the community came together to gift wrap presents on behalf of inmates currently incarcerated in the Broome County jail for their family members.

He said although the inmates can’t be there to celebrate the holiday with their family members physically, it’s important to show kids they are still loved.

“I believe in community corrections, and these are our neighbor’s, our friends, our coworkers, our classmates, who are in that jail, and they will be coming out into the community and these children and family members are also a part of our community and were responsible as a community for each other” said Rev. Dr. Chris Mogenson.

He said, he is thankful for all the support they have received from community members for the past twenty plus years.

