Man pleads guilty to owning sawn-off shotgun, was at Jan. 6 Capitol riot

By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:15 PM EST
(WBNG) -- The United States Department of Justice announced the guilty plea of a Watertown, NY man for possessing a sawn-off shotgun.

The DOJ said Rafael Rodeon, 25, plead guilty to owning the unregistered weapon. The sawed-off shotgun was recovered after FBI Agents, U.S. Capitol Police, and New York State Police executed a federal search warrant at Rondon’s residence in Watertown, New York on June 29, 2021, for evidence related to criminal activity at the United States Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021.

The cut barrel of the shotgun was discovered at his residence. Rondon admitted that he possessed a sawed-off shotgun, and later took agents to a relative’s property in nearby Lewis County where the unregistered short-barreled 12-gauge firearm was recovered from an outbuilding, the DOJ said.

Sentencing for Rondon is scheduled for April 21, 2023 in Syracuse, NY. He facing up to 10 years in prison.

