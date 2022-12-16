Rent increase puts Catholic Charities of Tompkins & Tioga counties services in jeopardy

NICHOLS, NY (WBNG) -- Last month, Catholic Charities of Tompkins and Tioga counties was informed that its building rent on Roki Boulevard would increase to $48,352 per year, versus $17,712 per year, more than 2.75 times what the non-profit has paid in the past 10 years.

The organization was made aware of the increase on Nov. 30 after its 2023 budget, which includes all grant activity, had been finalized.

The space serves as the organization’s Tioga office where residents in Nichols, Barton, Waverly and Owego are provided free meals, non-perishables and clothing.

The organization assists with back rent, security deposits, food stamps, employment services, gas cards, small home repairs, prescriptions, back-to-school supplies, Thanksgiving baskets and holiday gifts to families in need.

Catholic Charities of Tompkins/Tioga Executive Director Renee Spear said as a charity organization, they cannot afford the 171% increase. Spear said they will have to either downsize, find a new location or put a halt to some of its services.

They are currently paying for six rooms in the building. If they have to stay in the building while they search for a new location, they will have to eliminate some of the rooms they are paying for such as the free clothing closet and kitchen.

At a Nichols Town Board Meeting on Dec. 13, Spears said the Town of Nichols agreed to go back and relook at what was happening and see if there was anything different they could do.

“Inflation is high, everybody is getting hit with higher bills, so I get an increase, but I really think that the best way would have been if we all sat down and we figured out how could we get to that end result without it hitting us all at once,” said Spear.

Spear said a number of generous people have since stepped forward to financially support the organization. With the support received, Catholic Charities are expecting to be okay for about another six to eight months.

According to Spear, a Town of Nichols board member said there is a possibility of Tioga Downs Casino Resort and the Food Bank of the Southern Tier being able to help as well. She said it would help by giving them more time to figure out what they can do and find the new location if needed.

She said the recent supportive negotiations are positive during this time.

