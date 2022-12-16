Snow continues Friday

Calmer conditions arrive for the weekend
By Connor Thompson
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:14 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Today: Snow likely. Elevation will play a role in snow accumulation. Additional 2-4″ possible, with 6+” in Catskills. High: 29-35.

(WBNG)

Tonight: Snow tapers off. Low: 24-30.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High: 31. Low: 19.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High: 30. Low: 24.

Monday: Cloudy with a few snow showers. High: 33. Low: 20.

Tuesday: Cloudy. High: 31. Low: 15.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. High: 27. Low: 12.

Thursday: Cloudy and cold. High: 28. Low: 16.

Forecast Discussion:

The long-duration storm continues for the day today, with rain and snow showers for most. Snow will redevelop, leading to an additional 2-4″ of fresh snow, with over 6″ possible in the Catskills. Snowfall amounts will be heavily dependent on elevation. Highs will remain near freezing.

Overnight lows will fall into the mid-20s with the snow slowly tapering off from west to east.

The weekend is looking quiet and a bit cold, with highs in the low-30s.

Some isolated snow showers will develop Monday as a clipper system passes the region. Accumulations will be minor. Dry conditions will follow under cloudy skies. Highs for next week will be in the upper-20s and low-30s.

