State awards $24.3M for restorations, several Binghamton-area sites receive funding

(WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced $24.3 million has been awarded to support 56 municipalities and non-profit organizations for general improvements, enhancements and more for local parks and historic sites.

Several of the awardees are organizations in the Binghamton area, which include:

The Cameo Theatre: $250,000 for the restorations

LUMA Arts: $104,813 for the production and promotion of the festival

Roberson Museum: $437,025 for the building repairs

Ross Park: $500,000 for general repairs to be compliant with ADA standards

Binghamton CSD: $500,000 for restorations to Main Street entrance

“Communities across our great state have felt and will continue to enjoy the benefits of these grants that will go towards improving quality of life, promoting tourism, and restoring local landmarks and waterfronts,” Governor Hochul said. “These grants underscore our commitment to investing in regional strengths to transform our communities into places where people live, work, and will visit for generations to come.”

