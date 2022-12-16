Tsvetelina Illieva named as volleyball All-American, first in program history

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - Binghamton volleyball junior hitter Tsvetelina Illieva has been named as an All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

Illieva earned an honorable mention selection, which recognizes her as among the nation’s top five percent of Division I volleyball players. This is the first time a Binghamton player has been named an All-American in the history of the program.

This was Illieva’s first season at Binghamton after transferring from Seton Hall. She lead the Bearcats to the program’s first American East regular season title as she was the America East Player of the Year and a first team all-conference selection.

During the season, Illieva tallied 351 kills and accounted for 410 points, which were both top three in the conference.

