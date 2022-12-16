Water main break, snow shut down part of Deyo Hill Road in Johnson City

By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Johnson City Department of Public Works closed a section of Deyo Hill Road due to a water main break Friday morning.

The break, in combination with the heavy snowfall, made the road too dangerous to travel on, the village said. The village does not have an estimated time of when the road will be reopened.

The closure stretches from Columbia Drive to Lower Stella Ireland Road.

