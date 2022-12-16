Winter storm moves away in time for the weekend

Tonight: Snow showers taper. Low: 22-28

Saturday: Partly sunny. High: 30-35

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 15-21

Forecast Discussion:

Snow will wind down early tonight as the coastal low moves further away. Any additional accumulation will be less than 1″. It will remain damp tonight with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

The weekend looks seasonable with highs in the 30s. Some breaks of sun are possible both days, along with a couple flurries or snow showers.

Monday through Wednesday of next week looks quiet with temperatures in the low 30s. There are some signs of a storm late next week, either Thursday or Friday, but impacts, or even dominant-precipitation type are still big question marks.

