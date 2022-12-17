Binghamton men’s basketball snaps losing streak with big win over Oneonta

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - Junior Armon Harried snagged a double-double as Binghamton men’s basketball rolled past visiting Oneonta 86-58 Saturday afternoon at the Events Center.

Harried tallied team-highs of 12 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Bearcat attack. Sophomore guard Matt Solomon and junior center Tariq Balogun also reached double figures. Harried also recorded three assists, three steals, three blocks, and was a plus-31 for the game.

The Bearcats had dropped five straight and after Saturday’s game, now have just two more games before America East play begins on Dec. 31.

Binghamton jumped out to a 12-2 lead and after the Red Dragons briefly trimmed their deficit to three, 15-12, BU stretched it again before intermission. Five different guys had five or more points and the Bearcats ran to a 41-27 halftime cushion.

