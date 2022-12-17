A few snow showers Sunday

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A few flurries. Low: 12-20.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with flurries and snow showers. High: 28-34.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with snow flurries. Low: 16-25.

Monday: Cloudy with a few snow showers. High: 31. Low: 14.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 30. Low: 11.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. High: 34. Low: 22.

Thursday: Cloudy and not as cold. High: 36. Low: 30.

Friday: Very mild, with dropping temperatures. Rain and snow showers possible. High: 46. Low: 10.

Saturday: Very cold with snow showers. High: 18. Low: 6.

Forecast Discussion:

A quiet evening is ahead, with just a few snow showers. Accumulations will be minor. Lows will be in the mid-teens.

A few lake-effect snow showers develop during the day Sunday, with most seeing less than an inch of fresh snow. Highs will reach the low-30s. Snow showers linger into Monday, as a clipper system brings another round of light snow showers. Temperatures will remain in the low-30s.

Tuesday and Wednesday are quiet, with highs both days in the low-to-mid 30s with sun and clouds.

There are growing signs that we could see yet another storm late week, but the impacts and type of precipitation are still up in the air. Much colder air moves in as we head towards Christmas.

