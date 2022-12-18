Another round of light snow Monday

Still watching for late week storm
By Connor Thompson
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A few flurries. Low: 18-26.

Monday: Cloudy with a few snow showers. High: 27-35.

(WBNG)

Monday Night: Cloudy and cold. Low: 12-23.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 30. Low: 12.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 34. Low: 19.

Thursday: Snow transitioning to rain. High: 37. Low: 30.

Friday: Very mild, with dropping temperatures. Rain and snow showers are possible. High: 48. Low: 10.

Christmas Eve: Very cold with snow showers. High: 17. Low: 7.

Christmas Day: Partly sunny. Remaining chilly. High: 18. Low: 8.

Forecast Discussion:

A few lake effect snow showers develop during the night, but new snowfall will be less than an inch. Lows will fall into the upper teens to mid-20s.

Lingering moisture will lead to the chance of some isolated snow showers, but accumulations will be minor. Highs will reach the low-30s.

Tuesday and Wednesday are looking dry, with some sunshine peaking through clouds. Highs for both days will reach into the low-to-mid 30s.

We are still watching for the potential of a strong winter storm arriving Thursday into Friday. While we are still a bit far out to determine precipitation type and the exact path of the system, confidence is growing that we will see some impact from this storm. Download the Stormtrack 12 weather app for the latest updates throughout the week.

As we head towards Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, it will be very cold, with both days struggling to see highs reach the mid-teens.

