How Savage Demarcos Funeral Service continues to honor Veterans on National Wreaths Across America Day

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Saturday, residents gathered at Savage Demarcos Funeral Service, for their 10th annual event honoring fallen veterans.

Owner of Savage Demarcos Funeral Service Peter Savage said, each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, community members gather at the funeral home first participating in a ceremony and then traveling to cemeteries to place wreaths on a veteran’s grave. He said he has been coordinating this event for ten years and being able to have this event reminds residents of the sacrifices that were made for this country.

“It’s important for the county and the residents to realize that without the veterans and what they’ve done and acknowledging that we can take freedom for granted this allows us to pay back to those who have already paid the ultimate sacrifice”

He said he is glad to be honoring veterans like this each year.

