How Savage Demarcos Funeral Service continues to honor Veterans on National Wreaths Across America Day

(WBNG)
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Saturday, residents gathered at Savage Demarcos Funeral Service, for their 10th annual event honoring fallen veterans.

Owner of Savage Demarcos Funeral Service Peter Savage said, each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, community members gather at the funeral home first participating in a ceremony and then traveling to cemeteries to place wreaths on a veteran’s grave. He said he has been coordinating this event for ten years and being able to have this event reminds residents of the sacrifices that were made for this country.

“It’s important for the county and the residents to realize that without the veterans and what they’ve done and acknowledging that we can take freedom for granted this allows us to pay back to those who have already paid the ultimate sacrifice”

He said he is glad to be honoring veterans like this each year.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Endicott man to go to prison over .380 caliber handgun
2-Alarm Fire in Johnson City
Crews respond to 2-Alarm Fire in Johnson City
Richard Atchison was arrested and charged after allegedly throwing a Christmas tree at his wife.
Man accused of attacking wife with Christmas tree when asked to help make dinner
NYSEG ‘not surprised’ customers are not happy with company
State awards $24.3M for restorations, several Binghamton-area sites receive funding

Latest News

Rent increase puts Catholic Charities of Tompkins & Tioga counties services in jeopardy
Rent increase puts Catholic Charities of Tompkins & Tioga counties services in jeopardy
State awards $24.3M for restorations, several Binghamton-area sites receive funding
Rent increase puts Catholic Charities of Tompkins & Tioga counties services in jeopardy
Water main break, snow shut down part of Deyo Hill Road in Johnson City