Another late-week storm?

Another round of wintry mix
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:52 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, snow showers. 0-.50″ 20% High 34 (30-36) Wind W 10-20 mph

Seasonably cold today with a brisk west wind. There will be some snow showers. Winds turn northwest

tonight. We’ll keep scattered/isolated snow showers in the forecast.

A few lingering snow showers Tuesday with highs near freezing. High pressure will give us light winds

Tuesday night.

Quiet Wednesday. Winder arrives at 4:47 PM.

Things again, get interesting Thursday. With a south wind, we’ll have clouds. Snow and ice move in

during the afternoon. This will change over to rain.

Rain continues Friday with highs near 50. As winds turn westerly, temperatures are going to plumet.

Lows Friday night drop to 10.

Cold with snow showers Saturday and Sunday with highs in the teens.

