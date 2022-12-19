Binghamton Police responded to 2,051 crimes this year, but just one murder

(WBNG)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department released its crime-zone maps for this year.

The maps, which take into account crimes from Jan. 1, 2022, to Nov. 30, showcase the density of where crimes occur in the city. The frequency of assaults, larceny, burglary, motor vehicle theft, rape, robbery and murder are shown.

The density of crimes is showcased through a heat map. White and pink mean not many crimes of that type have occurred in a location. Dark reds and yellow mean that Binghamton Police have responded to that area multiple times for a particular crime.

From Jan. 1, 2022, to Nov. 30, 2022 Binghamton Police responded to 238 aggravated assaults, 293 burglaries, 1275 larcenies, 116 larcenies from motor vehicles, one murder, 57 moto vehicle thefts, 26 rapes and 45 robberies. An overwhelming majority of the crime took place downtown.

Police responded to a total of 2,051 crimes.

To take a look at the maps, go to the City of Binghamton website.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hochul signs Cruelty Free Cosmetics Act into law
State awards $24.3M for restorations, several Binghamton-area sites receive funding
How the Broome County Humane Society is helping pets find shelter for the holidays
Endicott man to go to prison over .380 caliber handgun
2-Alarm Fire in Johnson City
Crews respond to 2-Alarm Fire in Johnson City

Latest News

Man arrested for violating Order of Protection
Schimmerling Injury Law: Don't post details about your case on social media, here's why
Schimmerling Injury Law: Don't post details about your case on social media, here's why
Motivational Mondays: Shining bright in the darkness
Motivational Mondays: Shining bright in the darkness
How the Broome County Humane Society is helping pets find shelter for the holidays