Binghamton Police responded to 2,051 crimes this year, but just one murder

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department released its crime-zone maps for this year.

The maps, which take into account crimes from Jan. 1, 2022, to Nov. 30, showcase the density of where crimes occur in the city. The frequency of assaults, larceny, burglary, motor vehicle theft, rape, robbery and murder are shown.

The density of crimes is showcased through a heat map. White and pink mean not many crimes of that type have occurred in a location. Dark reds and yellow mean that Binghamton Police have responded to that area multiple times for a particular crime.

From Jan. 1, 2022, to Nov. 30, 2022 Binghamton Police responded to 238 aggravated assaults, 293 burglaries, 1275 larcenies, 116 larcenies from motor vehicles, one murder, 57 moto vehicle thefts, 26 rapes and 45 robberies. An overwhelming majority of the crime took place downtown.

Police responded to a total of 2,051 crimes.

To take a look at the maps, go to the City of Binghamton website.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.