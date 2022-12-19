How the Broome County Humane Society is helping pets find shelter for the holidays

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- More than 20 dogs flew into the Greater Binghamton Airport from Louisiana Sunday, in hopes of finding a new home just in time for the holidays.

Executive Director for the Broome County Humane Society Karen Matson said the Bissell pet foundation reached out to shelters across the northeast to find space for animals due to shelter overflow in Louisiana. She said, each pet has been evaluated and treated in order to prepare for the flight and will be available for adoption hopefully come Tuesday.

“Animals can’t speak for themselves everyone knows that,” said Matson. “The animal welfare field has grown so much that everyone can network with one another now. It’s like a big family of people that are looking out for the animals and were able to communicate and help where we can.”

She said, being able to help other shelters around the country when they are in need is always the right thing to do.

