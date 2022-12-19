Man arrested for violating Order of Protection

(WBNG) -- The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Middletown, NY man on criminal contempt in the first degree.

On Nov. 10, deputies received an Order of Protection from the Delaware County Family Court that was to be served upon 66-year-old Thomas Filupet of Middletown. Deputies served the Order of Protection.

Then on Dec. 9, around 5 p.m., deputies responded to Middletown for an order of Protection violation. An investigation revealed that Filupeit tried to get into contact with the protected party electronically.

Filupeit was then charged with the felony of criminal contempt in the first degree.

He was arraigned in court and subsequently remanded to the Delaware County Correctional Facility in lieu of bail or a secured bond.

