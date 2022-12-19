Powerful late week storm coming

Tonight: Flurried and snow showers. Any accumulations will be light. Low: 18-24

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High: 24-29

Tuesday Night: High clouds and clear sky. Cold. Low: 8-15

Forecast Discussion:

Some lake effect flakes drift through tonight and any accumulations will be light to minimal. Lows drop into the teens to around 20.

Tuesday and Wednesday are tranquil with highs in the upper 2os to mid 30s by midweek.

Later in the day Thursday some rain and snow will move into the area. The chance of precipitation is 60%

Friday will be very active. Rain, wind and disappearing temperatures will dominate. Highs will be near 50, but by the end of the day will be in the 20s with icy conditions expected. Rain may be heavy and rivers will rise, but no major flooding is expected. There will be significant travel delays at airports throughout the Great Lakes and northeast. You may want to consider moving travel up a day to beat the storm in our area.

Christmas weekend will see temps in the teens to near 20 for highs then single digits overnight.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.