2 Florida men plead guilty to nationwide ‘Felony Lane Gang’ conspiracy in Syracuse court

(WBNG) -- The Department of Justice announced the arrest of two men for their roles in a nationwide gang conspiracy.

The DOJ said Joshua Mallory, 37 and Gary Carter, 36, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. pleaded guilty in a Syracuse federal court to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Mallory and Grier admitted that were involved in a fraud scheme known as “Felony Lane Gang” between 2015 and 2020, the DOJ said.

The two and their co-conspirators traveled across the country breaking into cars, often targeting those parked by women at locations such as health and fitness centers, daycares, outdoor recreational parks, and dog parks. Mallory, Grier, and other members of the conspiracy stole debit cards, credit cards, checkbooks, and photo identifications in these “smash-and-grab” vehicle thefts, and they used these stolen items to commit bank fraud by recruiting women to impersonate the smash-and-grab victims in drive-through bank lanes and cash checks, the DOJ wrote in a news release.

The DOJ noted that the recruited check cashers were usually suffering from drug addictions and were provided payment partially in narcotics.

Mallor will be sentenced on May 1, 2023 and Grier will be sentenced on April 19, 2023. The charges carry a maximum of 30 years in prison.

Mallory and Grier were two of nine men charged in a 13-count indictment for their roles in the scheme. Keyshawn Arnold, age 25, of Schenectady, New York; Terrell McDonald, age 32, of Troy, New York; and Tyrone Parker, age 40, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, previously pled guilty for their roles in the indictment. The remaining co-defendants are, with their street names provided by the DOJ, are:

Tyrone Parker, Jr. a/k/a “Ty,” a/k/a “Cheese,” a/k/a “Little Thigh,” age 22, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida;

Randall Taylor, a/k/a “Gucci,” a/k/a “Guwop,” age 37, of Fort Lauderdale;

Cedric Lynch, a/k/a “City,” a/k/a “C,” age 37, of Orlando, Florida;

Robert Natson, a/k/a “Big Rob,” age 36, of Fort Lauderdale;

All of the remaining defendants are charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud and/or aggravated identity theft; hey are scheduled for trial in federal court in Syracuse on Jan. 24, 2023.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.