75-year-old pleads guilty to stabbing man in Johnson City

(WBNG) -- A 75-year-old man pleaded guilty to a summertime assault in Broome County Court Tuesday.

The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced that Peter A. Scott of Binghamton plead guilty to stabbing a 58-year-old man in the arm with a knife at a Grand Avenue address in Johnson City. The assault happened on June 22, 2022.

Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak noted that Scott had a lengthy criminal career. He said Scott has a 2019 attempted robbery conviction 2019.

For his crime, Scott will be sentenced to 1 and a half to three years in prison when he is officially sentenced on March 20, 2023.

“Mr. Scott has a history of violence and has not learned to control his behavior,” Korchak said of the case. “A State prison sentence is the only way to protect the citizens of our community.”

The case was investigated by the Johnson City Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.