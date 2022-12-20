Bitter cold and wind coming later this week

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6pm newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Forecast Discussion:

Wednesday remains quiet with some sun expected to develop. Clouds increase overnight in advance of a significant storm Thursday.

Later in the day Thursday, some rain and snow will move into the area. The chance of precipitation is 60%. Accumulations of snow will not be significant.

Friday will be very active. Rain, wind and disappearing temperatures will dominate. Highs will be near 50, but by the end of the day will be in the 10s with icy conditions expected. Rain may be heavy and rivers will rise, but no major flooding is expected. There will be significant travel delays at airports throughout the Great Lakes and northeast. You may want to consider moving travel up a day to beat the storm in our area. Also, as temperatures plummet below 15°F, salt becomes ineffective, so any icy on the roads and parking lots/driveways will last into the weekend.

Christmas weekend will see temps in the teens to near 20 for highs then single digits overnight. Wind chills fall below zero late Friday into the start of the weekend.

