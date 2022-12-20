‘Cops 4 A Cause’ helping those in need in the community

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:13 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEWARK VALLEY (WBNG) -- “Cops 4 A Cause” is continuing a holiday tradition by giving back to the communities where they live and work.

President for the organization, Scott Pauly, said this week the organization is donating $5,500 in gift cards to three area school districts (Spencer-VanEtten School District, Newark Valley Central School District, Union Endicott Central School District) to help with meals during the holiday season.

The gift cards were purchased from area grocery stores within the districts and will be distributed by social workers from each district to area families.

“Especially around the holiday season because it’s difficult you know, there’s a lot of added expenses around the holiday season and by doing this were doing two things; were helping businesses within the community and were helping those in need,” said Pauly.

He said as the organization grows; they have been able to give a bit more each year.

