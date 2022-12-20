Maine-Endwell head coach Matt Gallagher named as football coach of the year

East Rutherford, NJ (WBNG) – The New York Giants and Gatorade have selected Matt Gallagher of Maine-Endwell High School as the 2022 Coach of the Year. Under Coach Gallagher, the Maine-Endwell Spartans finished their season undefeated at 13-0, earning their second-straight Section IV Class B state championship with a 26-25 win over Pleasantville. It is Gallagher’s sixth state championship victory.

The Giants select one ‘Coach of the Year’ at the conclusion of the high school season to honor someone who goes above and beyond. The selection is based on the coach’s continued commitment towards promoting youth football, developing motivated student-athletes and contributing overall to their community.

In recognition of Coach Gallagher’s selection as Coach of the Year, a $4,000 check will be granted to the school’s football program from The Giants Foundation and Gatorade. Gallagher will also receive a certificate of recognition signed by Giants head coach Brian Daboll and will be honored at a dinner following the season, as well as a 2023 preseason home game.

