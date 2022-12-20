NoMa Community Center relocates to 30 Main Street in Binghamton

Binghamton (WBNG) -- Previously located at 85 Walnut Street, the NoMa Community Center is happy to now call a new building home.

Beginning Jan. 2023, the community center will officially open its doors at 30 Main Street in Binghamton.

“Our community center is growing, and we needed a larger space to accommodate the people we serve,” said NoMa Community Center’s Brandy Brown.

NoMa will be sharing a space with the in the same building as the First Congregational Church. Pastor of the church, Jon Haack, said the church chose to offer its space to the community center because of the valuable programs it offers to local families.

The center offers resources like clothing, community meals, educational activities for youth, as well as arts activities.

“NoMa’s mission and purpose very well meshed with ours,” said Haack. “It’s a perfect fit and some of the work that they’re going to be doing from here at this church campus will help us to fulfill our mission as well.”

Inside NoMa’s new building residents can enjoy a large fellowship space for recreational activities, a large and updated kitchen for community meals, a room for the center’s clothing closet, as well as a children’s playroom.

The center will be welcoming more board members and is also looking to partner with additional organizations and gain more volunteers to help provide more resources to local families.

“If you have a heart for the community and want to volunteer, please contact us we’d love it,” said Brown.

People interested in volunteering or learning more about the different resources at NoMa can visit the community center’s Facebook Page or website.

