Puppies from Louisiana tornado-affected shelters available to adopt at the Broome County Humane Society

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Humane Society received 24 dogs over the weekend who are now available to be adopted.

The animals arrived at the Greater Binghamton Airport from overcrowded and tornado-stricken shelters in Louisiana on Dec. 18.

The Broome County Humane Society Shelter Manager Amberly Ondria said due to an overcrowded shelter and after the weather, some of the dogs were being housed in hallways.

Ondria said this was beneficial for everyone with perfect timing since they had the space after their recent “Empty the Shelter” event sponsored by The Bissell Pet Foundation.

“This was a transport that was scheduled already, but when the bad weather hit down south, we were able to help by taking in a few more of the scared kiddos just because they are so overwhelmed down there,” said Ondria.

The Humane Society is currently not accepting applications on specific dogs but is encouraging those interested to reach out for pre-approval.

Some of the dogs from this group are still getting vet treatments so they ask for the community to be patient.

Those interested in filling out an online application can do so by following this link.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.