Southern Tier Tuesdays: Twin Tiers Honor Flight

By Steph Shtoyko and Julia Laude
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- The Twin Tiers Honor Flight is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.

