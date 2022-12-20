Tracking late week storm

Today: Sun & clouds. High: 24-30.

Tonight: Mixed clouds. Chilly. Low: 8-16.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 33. Low: 22.

Thursday: Snow transitioning to rain. High: 41. Low: 36.

Friday: Rain, snow, wind, and plummeting temperatures. Flash freeze possible. Heavy rain risk. Power outages are possible. High: 50↓. Low: 8.

Christmas Eve: Very cold. Cloudy and windy. High: 15. Low: 6.

Christmas Day: Isolated snow showers. Remaining chilly. High: 20. Low: 10.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High: 22. Low: 14.

Forecast Discussion:

Today will feature sun and clouds, with temperatures reaching the upper-20s. Overnight night lows will be chilly, with most spots falling into the low-teens.

Wednesday will see plenty of sunshine, with highs in the mid-30s.

Thursday will start off dry, but rain and snow showers will develop as a strong area of low pressure starts to make its way into the region. Temperatures will reach the low-40s.

Friday will feature very active weather. Rain, snow, and wind will be the dominant factors during the day. While highs will reach near 50 by mid-morning, temperatures will fall rapidly, with temperatures in the low-20s by the late afternoon. Flash freezing can’t be ruled out. Power outages are possible as well. Rain will be heavy at times, but no major flooding is expected. Travel will be difficult, especially at airports.

Christmas Eve will be cold, with highs in the teens. Christmas Day will feature a few flurries, with temperatures struggling to reach the low-20s.

Next week begins on a cold note, with highs in the low-20s.

