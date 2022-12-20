Unadilla fire crews respond to overnight fire

(Unadilla Fire Department)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNADILLA, NY (WBNG) -- The Unadilla Fire Department responded to a house fire in the town Monday night.

According to the fire department’s Facebook page, crews were dispatched to the area of Buckhorn Lake Road and State Highway 7 around 10:45 p.m. for the fire.

Firefighters that arrived first on the scene reported a structure fire the back of the second story. Crews were able to gain entry into the home to put out the fire. Unadilla firefighters remained on the scene until 2:30 a.m.

The Unadilla Fire Department thanked Wells Bridge Fire, Sidney Fire, Sidney Center Fire, Otego Fire, Franklin Fire, Franklin FAST, and the Otsego County Coordinators for their assistance.

