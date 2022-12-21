Active end to the week

Today: Sun & clouds. High: 30-35.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 19-26.

Thursday: Increasing clouds. 80% chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow will turn to rain. Highs occur late. High: 39. Low: 39↑.

Friday: Rain, snow, wind, and plummeting temperatures. Flash freeze develops. Rain will be heavy at times. Wind gusts up to nearly 50 MPH. High winds could lead to power outages. Wind chills nearing –20. Travel to become hazardous by the afternoon. High: 48↓. Low: 6.

Christmas Eve: Windy and cold. Wind chills as low as – 15. High: 14. Low: 4.

Christmas Day: Cloudy. Remaining chilly. Still a bit breezy. High: 18. Low: 5.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High: 22. Low: 8.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High: 26. Low: 11.

Forecast Discussion:

A weak high-pressure system will push overhead today, giving us some high clouds and filtered sun. Highs will reach the mid-30s. Clouds will begin to increase ahead of a significant storm arriving Thursday. Lows will be in the low-20s.

Thursday will start off dry, but as we head into the afternoon, snow will develop before switching over to rain. Snow amounts will be minor.

Friday will be a very busy day. Rain, wind and rapidly dropping temperatures will be the storylines throughout the day. High temperatures early on will reach near 50 but will quickly drop to the 10s by the early evening with icy conditions. Rain will be heavy at times, and local waterways will see levels rise, but no major flooding is expected. Travel will become hazardous during this time, with numerous travel delays across the Northeast and the Great Lakes. Winds will gust up to nearly 50 MPH, which will increase the risk of seeing some power outages. Wind chills heading into Friday evening will be nearing 20 below zero. Road salt is ineffective once temperatures reach 15°F or below, so roads and driveways will remain icy throughout the weekend.

Christmas weekend will be cold with wind chills below zero, but it will remain dry. Temperatures for Christmas Eve will only reach the mid-teens, while Christmas Day will see highs in the upper teens.

It will be a quiet, but cold start to the last week of 2022. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 20s on Monday and Tuesday.

