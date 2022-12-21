Bandera Family Free Christmas returns: details here

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The annual free Bandera Family Christmas will return to the American Legion Post 80 in Binghamton from noon to 2 p.m. on Christmas Day.

A second sit-down location will be in Endicott at the St. Ambrose Church located at 202 Garfield Ave. A take-out location will be at the Nimmonsburg United Methodist Church on Front Street in Binghamton for a grab-and-go option as well.

So far, approximately 1500 meals have been ordered like in previous years. Residents interested in placing a delivery order can still dial 211 to be connected to the United Way’s call center.

Bill Bandera joined Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham on Wednesday to announce the details of the dinner and wanted to thank the community for making this happen.

Thanks went out to Weis Markets for donating most of the turkeys almost every year, several local churches for kitchen space and helping cook, the American Legion Post 80 for hosting each year and Penske Truck Rental in Norwich where they’ve expanded to feed residents for the past five years.

“I have big plans all the time to feed and serve people love on them and make their Christmas something special, but my plans only come true because of the community itself,” said Bandera.

Bandera also wanted to thank his parents, Bill and Carolyn Bandera, for starting this dinner 33 years ago after they wanted to give back to the community.

Bandera said he feels blessed and honored to continue the tradition and live out the small dream they started with.

