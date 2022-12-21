Celebrate Hanukkah with the Binghamton Jewish Community Center

By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Jewish Community Center is set to host it’s “Community Hanukkah Celebration” on Thursday, Dec. 22.

The event starts at 5:15 p.m. with an outdoor candle lighting followed by games and crafts throughout the night.

Dinner will be served at 6:00 p.m. and is available for purchase at a rate of $8 for adults and $6 for children.

The event is free and open to the public.

