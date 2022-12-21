High school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores (12-20-22)

Binghamton guard Tayshaun Brooks (12) dribbles the basketball on offense in a high school boys'...
Binghamton guard Tayshaun Brooks (12) dribbles the basketball on offense in a high school boys' basketball game against Owego.(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) - Check out the high school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores from Tuesday, December 20:

Boys’ Basketball:

Binghamton - 56, Maine-Endwell - 89

Bainbridge-Guilford- 34, Greene - 59

Girls’ Basketball:

Maine-Endwell - 57, Binghamton - 40

Union-Endicott - 58, Vestal - 47

Seton Catholic - 16, Chenango Valley - 57

Owego - 52, Chenango Forks - 57

Susquehanna Valley - 40, Windsor - 24

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested for violating Order of Protection
Binghamton Police responded to 2,051 crimes this year, but just one murder
75-year-old pleads guilty to stabbing man in Johnson City
How the Broome County Humane Society is helping pets find shelter for the holidays
Puppies from Louisiana tornado-affected shelters available to adopt at the Broome County Humane Society

Latest News

Chenango Valley's Kamryn Hoyt (20) dribbles the ball upcourt in a high school basketball game...
Highlights: Seton Catholic vs. Chenango Valley (girls’ basketball)
Chenango Forks sophomore Lauren Paske (15) runs back in transition in a high school basketball...
Highlights: Owego vs. Chenango Forks (girls’ basketball)
Highlights: Seton Catholic vs. Chenango Valley (girls’ basketball)
Highlights: Owego vs. Chenango Forks (girls’ basketball)