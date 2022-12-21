High school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores (12-20-22)
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(WBNG) - Check out the high school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores from Tuesday, December 20:
Boys’ Basketball:
Binghamton - 56, Maine-Endwell - 89
Bainbridge-Guilford- 34, Greene - 59
Girls’ Basketball:
Maine-Endwell - 57, Binghamton - 40
Union-Endicott - 58, Vestal - 47
Seton Catholic - 16, Chenango Valley - 57
Owego - 52, Chenango Forks - 57
Susquehanna Valley - 40, Windsor - 24
Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.