Maine-Endwell Central School District passes $64 million capital improvement project

(WBNG 12 News)
By Luke Meade
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MAINE-ENDWELL (WBNG) -- The Maine-Endwell Central School District has passed their $64 million capital improvement project by a vote of 192 to 78.

This two-phased project is focused on updating facilities in all four school buildings in the district.

It includes roof replacements, kitchen renovations, and other improvements to the buildings with a focus on updates to Homer Brink and Maine Memorial Elementary School buildings.

According to the Maine Endwell Cental School district, the improvement plan has three major goals.

  1. To enhance their buildings’ health and safety infrastructure.
  2. To maintain and modernize our facilities for our students and our community.
  3. To Provide additional space to expand their educational opportunities.

Through responsible fiscal oversight, this project will not require any additional tax dollars and will receive NYS building aid at nearly 90%.

The district’s 2007 project will be paid off prior to the new debt starting.

You can find more information on the project on the Maine-Endwell central school district website.

