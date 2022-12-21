Maine-Endwell Central School District passes $64 million capital improvement project
MAINE-ENDWELL (WBNG) -- The Maine-Endwell Central School District has passed their $64 million capital improvement project by a vote of 192 to 78.
This two-phased project is focused on updating facilities in all four school buildings in the district.
It includes roof replacements, kitchen renovations, and other improvements to the buildings with a focus on updates to Homer Brink and Maine Memorial Elementary School buildings.
According to the Maine Endwell Cental School district, the improvement plan has three major goals.
- To enhance their buildings’ health and safety infrastructure.
- To maintain and modernize our facilities for our students and our community.
- To Provide additional space to expand their educational opportunities.
Through responsible fiscal oversight, this project will not require any additional tax dollars and will receive NYS building aid at nearly 90%.
The district’s 2007 project will be paid off prior to the new debt starting.
You can find more information on the project on the Maine-Endwell central school district website.
Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.