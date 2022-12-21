BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- December is National Drunk and Drugged Driving Prevention Month, and with the holidays here the Broome County Sheriff’s Office wants to make sure you stay safe.

Benjamin Harting, Lieutenant for the Broome County Sheriff’s Office Highway Patrol Division said for more than 40 years, this prevention month has been honored all across the nation in an effort to keep drivers safe behind the wheel.

He says when celebrating for the holidays, it’s important to be aware of the amount of alcohol you consume. Not only prevent you from hurting yourself, but others on the road.

“Innocent people going to family gatherings, to visit friends, or just out shopping is in danger when a driver is impaired. Their taking everybody Elses life in their hands and that’s the greatest impact. The community hurts when a tragic accident happens because of alcohol that could’ve easily been prevented,” said Benjamin Harting.

He encourages people to make a plan on how they will get home before they go out and he recommends having a designated driver, or to use a ride share service.

