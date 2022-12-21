NYSDOT advises to avoid travel Friday ahead of upcoming storm

Binghamton (WBNG) -- Preparations are underway at the Department of Transportation ahead of this week’s storm.

Public Information Specialist for the Region 9 New York State Department of Transportation, Scott Cook, said with the mix of snow, rain and the risk of flash freezing, it may be best to avoid the roads later this week.

Cook said he and his team will be checking drainage structures to make sure they are clear to mitigate any flooding. The DOT will also be watching the weather and roads closely to determine the best times to begin salting.

“I consider New York an elite snow fighting force, an elite weather fighting force. However, even with the best you need a little cooperation from the public,” said Cook. “With this kind of event, with the flash freezing coming -- we’re ready for it. We’re going to handle it, but there’s going to be some crucial times where you may not want to be on the road.”

He said people should plan to put off any holiday shopping or errand running on Friday, as Friday will be a rough day to be on the roads.

However, if you must travel, Cook said to give yourself enough travel time to drive slowly so you can reach your destination safely.

