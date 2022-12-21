Rapidly deepening storm brings rain, snow, wind and frigid temperatures

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low: 18-23

Thursday: Cloudy. 90% chance of rain and a period of snow in the afternoon. Any snow turns to rain. Late day high temperatures. High: 37-41↑

Thursday Night: Rain and wind. Winds could gust 30-40mph in the valleys but up to 50mph over the highest terrain. Low: 37-40↑

Forecast Discussion:

Clouds increase overnight in advance of a significant storm Thursday. Lows range in the upper teens to mid 20s tonight.

Some snow and rain move into the area for Thursday and any snow mixes with and changes to rain. The chance of precipitation is 90%. Accumulations of snow may reach 1-2″. Rain continues at times overnight.

Friday will be very active. Rain, wind and crashing temperatures will dominate. Highs will be near 50, but by the end of the day will be in the 10s with icy conditions expected. Rain may be heavy, and rivers will rise, but no major flooding is expected. Rainfall totals are expected to range from 0.50″ to perhaps as much as 1.50″ east and southeast. There will be significant travel delays at airports throughout the Great Lakes and northeast. Travel on the roads will potentially be very icy as the day progresses. Also, as temperatures plummet below 15°F, salt becomes ineffective, so any icy on the roads and parking lots/driveways will last into the weekend.

Christmas weekend will see temps in the teens for highs then single digits overnight. Wind chills fall below zero late Friday into the start of the weekend.

Monday through Wednesday of next week remain chilly with highs in the 20s and lows in the single digits to low teens.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.