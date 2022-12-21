Village of Afton welcomes new mural

AFTON (WBNG) -- The Village of Afton has completed a historical wall mural at 146 Main Street.

The building once stood as the Great American Grocery Store. After it was closed down, longtime resident Joyce Humphrey purchased the building, which is now known as the HUB.

“I lived my whole life here in Afton,” said Humphrey. “I was born here, moved away for a short time and came back. So, Afton is important to me.”

Humphrey’s love for her hometown is what pushed her to get involved with the community’s revitalization. She said when she was approached by village leaders to use her building for a mural, she was happy to help.

“A few years back they were worried about not even being able to have the fair anymore, so I think that got people excited about trying do something to give back to this community and breathe life back into it again,” she said. “We felt like that was something we could do with the building.”

The mural was painted by artist and Afton resident Christopher Loyd Wright. It depicts children blowing bubbles that float throughout the painting, with each bubble illustrating an important part of Afton’s history. Humphrey said Wright was inspired by watching his own daughter blowing bubbles, and the children painted in the mural are modeled after Wright’s daughter, son and nephew.

Humphrey said the mural is only the beginning of the village’s revitalization plans. She said the village has plans to begin sidewalk work, a new parking lot, new street posts, benches and flower boxes. She said the village is waiting on grant money to complete these projects.

Humphrey operates her own non-profit organization “HALos” inside the building, which helps to assist families experiencing the loss of a loved one. She said with the mural and future revitalization plans, she hopes to attract more businesses to utilize the HUB to support emotional health and economic growth in the community.

Funds for the mural were raised through donations from residents. More information on the HUB can be found on the HALos website or Facebook page.

