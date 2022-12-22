Binghamton burglary offender to receive prison sentence

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A Binghamton man was sentenced today in Broome County Court after pleading guilty to burglary in the third degree.

According to the Broome County District Attorney’s Office, Justin M. Anderson admitted that he broke into a home on Mygatt Street in the City of Binghamton on Sep. 17, 2022, and attempted to steal property. The resident of the house knew Anderson forced him out of the house by striking him with a pipe.

Anderson also had a 2017 felony conviction for attempted burglary in the second degree in Broome County, said the District Attorney’s Office.

Anderson will be sentenced to 2 to 4 years in a New York State prison on March 16, 2023, the DA’s office stated.

“Fortunately, the Binghamton Police responded quickly and prevented further violence. Repeat offenders need to understand that they will be subject to State prison sentences,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.

The case was investigated by the Binghamton Police Department.

Senior Assistant District Attorney Lucas W. Finley prosecuted the case for the District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.