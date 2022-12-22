Bitter cold coming for Christmas weekend

Tonight: Rain and wind. Winds could gust 30-40mph in the valleys but up to 50mph over the highest terrain. Power outages could develop. Low: 37-40↑

Friday: Rain, snow, wind and plummeting temperatures start late morning from west to east. Flash freeze develops. Power outages possible. Hazardous travel likely by early afternoon. Gusts could reach 40. High: 47-50↓

Friday Night: Windy and brutally cold. Wind chills as low as –25. Low: -1 to 5

Forecast Discussion:

Rain continues overnight and could be steady to heavy at times. Winds will increase, too, especially in the highest terrain. Winds may gust 40-50mph on the hills but should gust to around 30-40 in the valleys. Temperatures slowly increase to the low and mid 40s by daybreak.

Friday will be very active. Rain, wind and crashing temperatures will dominate. Highs will be in the 40s to perhaps near 50, but by the end of the day will be in the 10s with icy conditions expected. Wind chills plummet to 20 to 25 degrees below zero late and stay there overnight. Travel on the roads will potentially be very icy as the day progresses. Also, as temperatures plummet below 15°F, salt becomes ineffective, so any icy on the roads and parking lots/driveways will last into the weekend.

Christmas weekend will see temps in the teens for highs then single digits overnight. Wind chills stay below zero through Saturday, too.

Monday through Wednesday of next week remain chilly with highs in the 20s and lows in the single digits to low teens.

