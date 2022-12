BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Ring in the new year with Social on State for their annual New Year’s Eve ball drop and fireworks show.

The official countdown party begins at 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 with a New York City style ball drop and fireworks show at midnight.

There is free admission for both the ball drop and the fireworks show.

