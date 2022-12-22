No Shave November Cure the Blue 5K follow up with Tioga State Bank

By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Nov. 5, 2022, WBNG and Tioga State Bank partnered for the sixth year in a row for the No Shave November Cure the Blue 5K to help bring awareness and to raise funds for prostate cancer.

President and CEO of Tioga State Bank, Robert Fisher said that this past year was fantastic for the race.

Over 100 participants registered for the race and the bank was able to match up to 100 participants.

“We raised a little over $7,200 that went to the Cure the Blue Foundation this year,” said Fisher.

