‘Santa Sleeps’ photograph to raise money for Willow’s Wings

Binghamton (WBNG) - Local business KMH Photography is using a special holiday photograph to help raise money for animal sanctuary “Willow’s Wings.”

The photograph, called “Santa Sleeps” was taken by the owner of KMH Photography Kristen Hrebin.

The image was captured inside the green room of 205 Dry and features a resting Santa Claus surrounded by dogs who are actual rescues from Willow’s Wings. Hrebin said the photograph captivates what she believes Santa does after a long night of delivering toys to children.

People are able to enter for a chance to win the photograph by purchasing a ticket. One hundred percent of ticket sales will benefit Willow’s Wings.

“What they do for the animals in our community is amazing,” said Hrebin. “They’re truly giving them a second chance. I believe in their mission, and they’re one of the smaller rescues in our area. I think a lot of times people look to the bigger ones, and I think this is a great opportunity to spotlight one of the smaller rescues who are doing big things.”

The live drawing for Santa Sleeps will be held Thursday, Dec. 22 -- but there is still some time left to enter.

Tickets are $25 per entry or $100 for five entries. Tickets can be purchased via Venmo with payments made to @KMHphoto, PayPal, cash or check.

People paying with cash or check can reach Kristen Hrebin at kristen@kmhphotographer.com or through KMH Photography’s Facebook page.

