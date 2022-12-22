Strong storm arrives with rain, wind and frigid air

Today: Cloudy. Snow changes over to rain. Late-day high temperatures. 100% chance of precipitation. High: 37-41↑

(WBNG)

Tonight: Rain and wind. Gust nearing 40 MPH, but nearing 50 MPH in highest elevations. Low: 37-41↑

Friday: Rain, snow, wind, and plummeting temperatures. Flash freeze develops. times. Wind gusts up to nearly 50 MPH. High winds could lead to power outages. Wind chills nearing –20. Travel becomes hazardous by the afternoon. High: 46↓ Low: 2.

Christmas Eve: Windy and cold. Wind chills as low as – 15. High: 12. Low: 4.

Christmas Day: Cloudy. Remaining chilly. Still a bit breezy. High: 19. Low: 6.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High: 24. Low: 12.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High: 27. Low: 15.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 33. Low: 20.

Forecast Discussion:

Today will start off dry, but as we head into the afternoon, snow will develop before switching over to rain. Snow amounts may reach 1-2″. Rain continues overnight.

Friday will be a very busy day. Rain, wind and rapidly dropping temperatures will be the storylines throughout the day. High temperatures early on will reach near 50 but will quickly drop to the 10s by the early evening with icy conditions. Travel will become hazardous during this time, with numerous travel delays across the Northeast and the Great Lakes. Winds will gust up to nearly 50 MPH, which will increase the risk of seeing some power outages. Wind chills heading into Friday evening will be nearing 20 below zero. Road salt is ineffective once temperatures reach 15°F or below, so roads and driveways will remain icy throughout the weekend.

Christmas weekend will be cold with wind chills below zero, but it will remain dry. Temperatures for Christmas Eve will only reach the mid-teens, while Christmas Day will see highs in the upper teens.

It will be a quiet start to the last week of 2022. Monday through Wednesday will see mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-20s to low-30s.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.