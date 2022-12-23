Binghamton Black Bears postpone Friday night matchup against Watertown
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Black Bears have postponed their Friday night home matchup against the Watertown Wolves because of inclement weather.
A make-up date has yet to be announced. The game was originally supposed to be Friday night at 7 p.m. at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.
Fans who bought tickets to tonight’s game can exchange them for tickets to Binghamton’s next home matchup on Saturday, December 31 at 5 p.m. against the Wolves.
The Black Bears will be back in action Friday, December 30 on the road in Watertown at 7:30 p.m.
