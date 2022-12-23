Binghamton Bombers announce full 25-man roster ahead of opening night on December 30th

By Jackson Neill
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Bombers of the newly formed Professional Box Lacrosse Association have officially announced their full 25-man roster.

Included on the roster is the #1 overall pick in the league’s draft, Jake Lazore, who was a goalie for Team USA back in 2019. Also included is the Bombers’ second round pick and former University of Albany standout Ty Thompson.

The full roster can be found on the Bombers website.

The team begins their inaugural season with their home opener against the Elmira Renegades on Friday, December 30th, at 7 p.m. at Visions Arena.

