Bitter Cold, Gusty Winds

Numerous Weather Alerts, Use Caution
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 6:23 AM EST
Wind Advisory for the ENTIRE area until 5 PM Friday.

Wind Chill Advisory for everybody EXCEPT Bradford County from 5 PM Friday until Noon Saturday.

WIND CHILL WARNING for Bradford County from 5 PM Friday until Noon Saturday.

Flood Watch for Delaware, Otsego, Sullivan and Wayne Counties until 7 PM Friday.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain changing to snow. Early highs in the 40s. Afternoon temperatures in the 20s.

.05-50″ rain, 1-3″ snow 80% High 20s (10-40) Wind S becoming W 15-25 G 40-50 mph

There is a very strong body of low pressure moving through the Great Lakes. A cold front associated with this

low will move through Friday morning. We’ll have clouds and rain, along with early high temperatures. As winds

turn westerly, frigid air will move in. Temperatures will fall into the 20s this afternoon.

Frigid weather tonight and for the next few days. We’ll have clouds with snow showers Friday night into Saturday.

Cold weather continues Sunday with highs in the 20s.

Mostly cloudy Monday through Wednesday with partly cloudy skies Thursday. Temperatures will climb during

this period with highs near 40 by Thursday.

